Himachal Pradesh AAP chief Anup Kesari joins BJP. Read here

Himachal Pradesh AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP
The AAP chief also called out Arvind Kejriwal for overlooking the state party workers during his rally and roadshow in Mandi
Delivering a massive jolt to Aam Aadmi Party in Himachal Pradesh, its state unit AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary organisation Satish Thakur and Una district chief Iqbal Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday in the national capital, according to news agency ANI report.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur inducted the three leaders at BJP National President JP Nadda's residence. Interestingly, Nadda will also be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh beginning today till April 12.
Additionally, AAP president Anup Kesari while speaking to ANI said, "we have been working round the clock with utmost honesty and dedication for AAP for the past eight years in Himachal Pradesh. However, Arvind Kejriwal overlooked the state party workers when he came for a rally and roadshow in Mandi. In the hill state, AAP workers considered this ignorance as an insult and quit the party for self-respect."
"We are very much disappointed with him (Kejriwal). He could not even turn his eyes towards us who work day and night for the party. Only Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann were the key highlights of the roadshow in Mandi," Kesari stated.
After joining BJP, he also assured Union Minister Anurag Thakur and party national chief JP Nadda of working more harder for the party to bring it back to power in the upcoming assembly polls.
Satish Thakur and Iqbal Singh also described the same reason for quitting AAP saying the workers who had committed themselves to the party felt insulted by the Delhi and Punjab chief ministers during the roadshow in Himachal Pradesh' Mandi.
Earlier this month, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal-led party held a roadshow and rally in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi. The rally witnessed thousands of supporters in the hill state.
It is important to note that AAP is now eyeing Himachal Pradesh after its victory in Punjab. The assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in December this year. AAP will now contest all 68 seats in the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.
