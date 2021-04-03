As an exception, the government has allowed coaching institutes preparing students for upcoming competitive exams to function as usual in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols. All medical, nursing and dental colleges will also remain open.
In addition to this, students whose exams are nearing will be allowed to visit their school to clear any doubts with the written permission of their parents or guardians.
The state government has also allowed residential facilities in schools and colleges to function, provided they follow all safety measures.
"Educational institutions earmarked as exam centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as exam centers," the administration said in a statement.
The state had earlier closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions from 27 March to 4 April, which has now been extended.
Certain other restrictions, including social gatherings and started strict enforcement of face mask rules, were also imposed earlier.