All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain shut in Himachal Pradesh till 15 April, the state administration ordered on Saturday.

However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend their respective institutions.

As an exception, the government has allowed coaching institutes preparing students for upcoming competitive exams to function as usual in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols. All medical, nursing and dental colleges will also remain open.

In addition to this, students whose exams are nearing will be allowed to visit their school to clear any doubts with the written permission of their parents or guardians.

The state government has also allowed residential facilities in schools and colleges to function, provided they follow all safety measures.

"Educational institutions earmarked as exam centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as exam centers," the administration said in a statement.

The state had earlier closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions from 27 March to 4 April, which has now been extended.

Certain other restrictions, including social gatherings and started strict enforcement of face mask rules, were also imposed earlier.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the three Himachal Pradesh districts bordering Punjab such as Una, Kangra and Solan are registering a large number of new Covid-19 cases these days.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 32,21 active Covid-19 cases, up from around 200 cases on February 25.

Una (712), Kangra (684) and Solan (527) are currently the worst-hit districts, data released by the state health department stated.

However, the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have seven and zero active cases, respectively, it added.

The hill state recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, while four patients succumbed to the virus on Thursday, the data added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached to 64,014 and the death toll to 1,039 on Thursday, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via