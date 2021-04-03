Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Himachal Pradesh: All educational institutions except medical colleges to remain shut till 15 April

Himachal Pradesh: All educational institutions except medical colleges to remain shut till 15 April

Premium
Students at a Montessori school
2 min read . 12:42 PM IST Staff Writer

  • All teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend their respective institutions
  • Students whose exams are nearing will be allowed to visit their school to clear any doubts with the written permission of their parents or guardians

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain shut in Himachal Pradesh till 15 April, the state administration ordered on Saturday.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will remain shut in Himachal Pradesh till 15 April, the state administration ordered on Saturday.

However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend their respective institutions.

TRENDING STORIES See All

However, all teaching and non-teaching staff will be required to attend their respective institutions.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As an exception, the government has allowed coaching institutes preparing students for upcoming competitive exams to function as usual in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols. All medical, nursing and dental colleges will also remain open.

In addition to this, students whose exams are nearing will be allowed to visit their school to clear any doubts with the written permission of their parents or guardians.

The state government has also allowed residential facilities in schools and colleges to function, provided they follow all safety measures.

"Educational institutions earmarked as exam centres shall be properly sanitized prior to being used as exam centers," the administration said in a statement.

The state had earlier closed schools, colleges and other educational institutions from 27 March to 4 April, which has now been extended.

Certain other restrictions, including social gatherings and started strict enforcement of face mask rules, were also imposed earlier.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

President Kovind's health improves, shifted from ICU

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
Premium

India records nearly 90,000 covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST
Premium

After Sarma, EC should also bar PM Modi from campaigning in Assam: Congress

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST
Premium

Australia working with EU, UK on AstraZeneca blood clot case

1 min read . 12:31 PM IST

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the three Himachal Pradesh districts bordering Punjab such as Una, Kangra and Solan are registering a large number of new Covid-19 cases these days.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 32,21 active Covid-19 cases, up from around 200 cases on February 25.

Una (712), Kangra (684) and Solan (527) are currently the worst-hit districts, data released by the state health department stated.

However, the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti have seven and zero active cases, respectively, it added.

The hill state recorded 409 new Covid-19 cases, while four patients succumbed to the virus on Thursday, the data added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has reached to 64,014 and the death toll to 1,039 on Thursday, it added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.