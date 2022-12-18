Himachal Pradesh: All petrol, diesel govt vehicles to be replaced with EVs in phased manner1 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Over the next five years, the government department will buy only electric vehicles and charging stations will also be increased.
All diesel and petrol-run vehicles used by Himachal Pradesh's government will be soon replaced with electric-run vehicles in a phased manner over the next five years.
Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, informed EVs are being preferred to keep the environment clean and green. Over the next five years, the government department will buy only electric vehicles and charging stations will also be increased.
"We will preserve the environment and also will save energy, our government has decided to go for electric vehicles during the next five years in all the government departments. Electronic vehicles will be bought from now and charging stations would be set up as we want to keep our environment clean and green," said Naresh Chauhan.
Earlier this week, the newly appointed Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh government has decided to go for green fuel in a big way.
Sukhu said that keeping in view the ever-increasing flow of vehicles in the state, the government would promote electric vehicles.
Adding more, he said that a maximum number of charging stations would be established at strategically identified locations so as to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.
Recently a report by Bain & Co suggested that it is expected to see 40–45 percent EV adoption for two-wheel (2W) vehicles and 15–20 percent for four-wheel (4W) passenger vehicles (PVs) by 2030.
The report further says that around 12 million to 13 million new 2W EVs and 1 million new 4W PVs will be sold in India annually by 2030.
