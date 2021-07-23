The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday permitted schools to reopen for classes 10, 11 and 12 from 2 August. Now, schools (residential/partially residential) can reopen adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour. Students of Class 5 and Class 8 will be allowed to visit schools for doubt clearance.

The state government today announced some relaxations as the Covid cases, daily mortality and positivity rate had declined considerably in Himachal.

Research schools in the universities would be allowed to attend the university as per the dates to be notified by the concerned Universities subject to SOPs of the Education department and strict adherence to the Covid appropriate behaviour.

Offline coaching, tuition and training institute would be allowed from 26 July. In training institutions, only vaccinated candidates may be allowed to attend the training. If not vaccinated, candidate must report with negative RT-PCR report not earlier than 72 hours at the time of reporting.

Currently, Himachal Pradesh has 935 active cases of Covid. The state has so far reported over 2 lakh cases and 3493 deaths. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 115 cases and 119 recoveries.

Himachal revises vaccination strategy

Earlier this week, National Health Mission (NHM) in Himachal Pradesh revised the state-wide vaccination strategy. Under the revised vaccination strategy, single session for all beneficiaries created on daily basis on all working days, instead of separate sessions for three age groups.

All sessions should preferably be created on CoWIN as regular sessions instead of special sessions, except for tribal and hard-to-reach areas, to ensure wider session visibility on the platform, the NHM told the district authorities.

Himachal Pradesh's NHM said that district authorities will have the discretion to decide the ratio of online slots based on prior experience with vaccination slot booking. In case of rural Covid vaccination centres, there is no prescribed limit for online slots, but 50 per cent slots will have to be reserved for online booking while creating sessions on CoWIN.

