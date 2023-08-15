comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh: Amid incessant rains, teaching activities in the hilly state suspended till 19 August
Back

Himachal Pradesh: Amid incessant rains, teaching activities in the hilly state suspended till 19 August

 2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 03:09 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

At least 55 people have died in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall, with landslides and blocked roads causing havoc. The Himachal Pradesh University has suspended teaching activities until 19 August, while the library will be closed until 20 August.

A damaged portion of Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is pictured following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 15, 2023. (Image: Reuters)Premium
A damaged portion of Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track is pictured following torrential rain in Shimla in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 15, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

At least 55 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the State triggering landslides, cloudbursts and blocked roads. Amid incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August.

The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual.

Rain news LIVE updates

In its notification dated 15 August, it said, “Due to torrential rains, various landslides, blockage of roads and keeping in view the safety and security of students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered that the teaching activities in H.P. University will remain suspended till 19-08-2023. The HP. University Library shall also remain closed upto 20-08-2023. The teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend University as usual."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert."

Speaking to ANI on the death toll which reached to 55, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the toll is likely to go up and said that Solan, Shimla, Mandi, and Hamirpur are among the worst-affected districts in the state.

“Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads has been opened," CM Sukhu said.

The chief Minister further stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him of all the help and said that one army helicopter has been deployed in Shimla.

"I spoke to Amit Shah ji yesterday who has assured all help. I also spoke to JP Nadda ji, Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka ji. The reopening of schools will be decided based on weather conditions. One Army helicopter is deployed in Shimla for any emergency," he said.

The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was also damaged near Summer Hill here after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air.

Meanwhile, the Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 15 Aug 2023, 03:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout