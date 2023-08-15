At least 55 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the State triggering landslides, cloudbursts and blocked roads. Amid incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh University in an order said that the teaching activities in state University will be suspended till 19 August whereas University Library to be closed till 20th August.

The order further stated that the teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend the university as usual. Rain news LIVE updates In its notification dated 15 August, it said, “Due to torrential rains, various landslides, blockage of roads and keeping in view the safety and security of students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered that the teaching activities in H.P. University will remain suspended till 19-08-2023. The HP. University Library shall also remain closed upto 20-08-2023. The teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend University as usual."

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert" for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert."

Speaking to ANI on the death toll which reached to 55, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the toll is likely to go up and said that Solan, Shimla, Mandi, and Hamirpur are among the worst-affected districts in the state.

“Around 55 people have lost their lives in the state till now. The death toll might go up. Restoration work is being done on a war footing. Chandigarh-Shimla 4-lane highway along with other arterial roads has been opened," CM Sukhu said.

The chief Minister further stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured him of all the help and said that one army helicopter has been deployed in Shimla.

"I spoke to Amit Shah ji yesterday who has assured all help. I also spoke to JP Nadda ji, Kharge ji, Rahul Gandhi ji and Priyanka ji. The reopening of schools will be decided based on weather conditions. One Army helicopter is deployed in Shimla for any emergency," he said.

The UNESCO world heritage Shimla-Kalka railway line was also damaged near Summer Hill here after a landslide swept away a 50-metre bridge, leaving a portion of the track hanging in the air.

Meanwhile, the Skymet Vice president Meteorology and climate Change Mahesh Palawat said moderate to heavy rain is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during the next two days. Furthermore, he warned that another heavy spell is possible from 20 August.