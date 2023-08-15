In its notification dated 15 August, it said, “Due to torrential rains, various landslides, blockage of roads and keeping in view the safety and security of students, the Vice-Chancellor has ordered that the teaching activities in H.P. University will remain suspended till 19-08-2023. The HP. University Library shall also remain closed upto 20-08-2023. The teaching and non-teaching staff will continue to attend University as usual."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}