Himachal Pradesh announces new pay scales for state govt employees

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced new pay scales for its employees as per the 6th Pay Commission. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the new pay scales for state government employees with effect from January 1, 2016.

With this, the January 2022 salary will be payable in February 2022. Additionally, the state government has also reduced the period of contractual employees for their regularisation from three years to two years.

The state CM said that one year would also be reduced for regularization/daily wages conversion in respect of daily wage employees, part-time workers, water guards etc.

The Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be given on revised pay scales and revised pension/family pension. And, all the pensioners and families of pensioners will also be given revised pension and other benefits from January 1, 2016.

According to CM Thakur, the new pay scales and revised pension would put an additional burden of ₹6,000 crore annually on the state exchequer.

Chief Minister also announced the release of additional ₹10 crore for clearance of pending medical reimbursement bills.

Thakur also announced the implementation of the New Pension System effective from May 15, 2003, according to Office Memorandum dated 5 May 2009 of the central government to the employees of the state government. He said that this would put an additional burden of about ₹250 crore on the state exchequer.

The chief minister said that NPS employees would now have the freedom to choose any pension fund for investment for ensuring better returns. He said that till now these employees have to invest in only those pension funds selected by the government. He said that all the NPS employees were being provided Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity benefits and now the government has decided to provide Gratuity to NPS employees deprived of this benefit from 15th May, 2003 to 22nd September 2017.

The Himachal government had enhanced the DA of employees and pensioners of the state by 22% and financial benefits of ₹1,320 crore were provided to them during the last four years, CM Thakur added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.