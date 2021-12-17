SHIMLA : Vehicular movement will not be allowed in the Atal tunnel on Mondays and Thursday owing to regular maintenance works, reported news agency ANI.

A circular on Friday stated that the vehicles will be stopped from using Atal Tunnel and Rohtang on every Monday and Thursday from 7 am to 9.30 am starting 20 December, 2021 owing to regular maintenance works.

Atal Tunnel is a highway tunnel built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India. At a length of 9.02 km, it is the longest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet (3,048 m) in the world when completed and is named after former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The tunnel reduces the travel time and overall distance between Manali and Keylong on the way to Leh.

