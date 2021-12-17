Himachal Pradesh: Atal tunnel to stay shut for two days. Details here

Atal Tunnel is a highway tunnel built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India. At a length of 9.02 km, it is the longest highway single-tube tunnel above 10,000 feet (3,048 m) in the world when completed and is named after former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

