Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma found dead at Delhi residence

Ram Swaroop Sharma.
1 min read . 10:19 AM IST Meghna Sen

  • Parliamentarian Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead by hanging at his flat in Gomti Apartments near RML Hospital in Delhi

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma, was found dead at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and three sons.

According to reports, the parliamentarian was found dead by hanging at his flat in Gomti Apartments near RML Hospital.

"BJP MP from Mandi, Ram Swaroop Sharma died allegedly by suicide in Delhi. Police received a call from a staffer. He was found hanging and the door was closed from inside," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Visuals from Gomti Apartments where Ram Swaroop Sharma was found dead.
The cause of suicide is not known and police have launched a probe into the matter.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was "shocked to know that Ram Swaroop Sharma was no more".

"Shocked to know that Shri. Ram Swaroop Sharma, MP (Mandi, HP) is no more. No words to express my grief. My prayers that his family, friends, followers have the strength and fortitude to bear this loss," the FM tweeted.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said he was extremely sad and shocked by the sudden demise of the Himachal Pradesh MP.

"He was a perfect gentleman and I had beautiful memories with him on many occasions. May his soul rest in peace and may God give his family more strength," he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the BJP cancelled its parliamentary party meeting today after learning about Sharma's demise.

Born at Jalpehar village in the Mandi district in 1958, the 62-year-old was a two-time BJP MP. Sharma was first elected to the Parliament in 2014. He was re-elected from Mandi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ram Swaroop Sharma was a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs and the Consultative Committee, Ministry of External Affairs.

