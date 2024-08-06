Himachal Pradesh: BJP’s MP Kangana Ranaut visits worst affected areas; DGP says ‘not a time for political agenda’

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published6 Aug 2024, 01:38 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mandi, on Tuesday, visited the Samej village, in Rampur, which is one of the worst-affected areas by the cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh.

In the video shared by the PTI, Kangana is seen questioning and giving further instructions to officials accompanying her.

Himachal Pradesh is currently grappling with estimated losses that exceed 700 crore, reported the ANI. Following a trail of devastation that claimed several lives, the cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh have swept away infrastructure across the state.

Also Read | Himachal cloudbursts: 40 missing, two bridges washed away in Lahaul and Spiti

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has been monitoring the operations. According to ANI reports, Sukhu further disclosed that the losses incurred since June 27 have encompassed significant damage to infrastructure and other assets.

“We are closely monitoring the relief and search operations in the affected regions,” said the chief minister.

Vikramaditya Singh visits flood hit areas

Himachal Pradesh's deputy chief minister, and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the flood-hit areas. Efforts to reopen 193 closed roads, and re-building of critical bridges is currently underway, in these areas.

Also Read | Weather today: Red alert in Maharashtra, MP; orange in Himachal, Uttarakhand

Vikramaditya Singh said that the government's priority is to expedite “rescue and relief measures with the support of NDRF, SDRF, and state police,” reported ANI. He has also urged the Central government for swift assistance.

‘Not a time for political agendas’

The Director General of Himachal Pradesh Police, Atul Verma, also confirmed the ongoing search operations, and said the search will continue till the last missing person is found.

"This is not the time for political agendas; it's a time for collective action to aid our state," he added, calling upon elected MPs to receive substantial help from the Centre.

Also Read | Himachal cloudburst toll rises to 5; more rains may lash hill state tomorrow

The disaster has sparked appeals for assistance from various quarters, including public figures like Kangana Ranaut, whose involvement has been under discussion.

"While MPs have a role, our immediate concern is to alleviate the suffering of affected residents," Vikramaditya Singh affirmed.

 

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 01:38 PM IST
