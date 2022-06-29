Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) 10th Result 2022 results declared: Direct link, how to check1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- In some time, HPBOSE 10th Result will be available on the board website, hpbose.org.
Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has announced Class 10 board results for 2022 on Wednesday. The results were declared at a press conference at 11 am. In some time, the results will be available on the board website, hpbose.org.
The pass percentage for this year is 87.5%. Of the total 90,375 students who appeared for the exams, 78,573 passed.
HPBOSE conducted Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2022 batch in two terms. Results of the first term exam was declared on February 10.
Go to hpbose.org
On the homepage, find and click on the results tab
Click on term 2/final result link for Class 10 (link not available yet)
Enter your roll number
Submit and view result
Save and download for future use
