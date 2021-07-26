Himachal Pradesh: Boulders fell on tempo in landslide, 9 tourists dead

"Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured people a speedy recovery," Kovind tweeted in Hindi.
Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the deaths and asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations.
He said the prime minister telephoned him and inquired about the incident.
The PM also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured, the CM added.
The police said all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country.
The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
