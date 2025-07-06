Himachal Pradesh: Car skids off road, plunges into deep gorge near Rohtang Pass; 4 killed, 1 injured

At least four people were killed and one sustained serious injuries in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Saturday when a car skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Rahni Nala, close to Rohtang Pass, ANI quoted police officials as saying.

DSP Manali KD Sharma added that there were five individuals in the vehicle at the time of the accident. "Four persons died on the spot, while one has been seriously injured," ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, police and other authorities have launched rescue operations. Also, efforts are being made to provide medical assistance to the injured person and retrieve the bodies. However, the identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed.

In another report, SDM Padhar Surjeet Singh says three culverts and a portion of land were washed away due to flooding in the drain near Kortang in Chauharghati under the Padhar subdivision of Mandi district.