Meanwhile, three trekkers, who were reported missing on July 27 at Ghepan peak, have returned safely to Sissu in Lahaul- Spiti district, Manav Verma, Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti informed on Saturday.
However, more than 200 people are still stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week.
According to State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, 221 are stranded in the district’s Udaipur, 191 are from parts of Himachal Pradesh while 30 are from seven other states.
