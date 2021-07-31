The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3 has been blocked due to a landslide near Pandoh area of Mandi district. The Mandi police said the restoration work on the highway is underway.

The highway was blocked on July 27 due to a landslide between Mandi and Kullu at Hanogi in Mandi district.

Himachal Pradesh | Chandigarh-Manali National Highway 3 blocked due to landslide near Pandoh area of Mandi district; restoration work underway: Mandi Police pic.twitter.com/qLk6EjWgWq — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021





Separately, 707 national highway was also closed to traffic following a major landslide in Sirmaur's Paonta Sahib.

A video clip on social media showed chunks of earth and rocks sliding down. A long section of the road is seen crumpling, being carried away by the debris from the mountainside.

HP, Sirmour District. Landslide between Shillai and Paonta pic.twitter.com/FymJCctAhr — Rajneesh K Jamwal (@razneis) July 30, 2021





Meanwhile, three trekkers, who were reported missing on July 27 at Ghepan peak, have returned safely to Sissu in Lahaul- Spiti district, Manav Verma, Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti informed on Saturday.

However, more than 200 people are still stranded in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti following a cloudburst and landslides earlier this week.

According to State Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, 221 are stranded in the district’s Udaipur, 191 are from parts of Himachal Pradesh while 30 are from seven other states.

