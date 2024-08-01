Himachal Pradesh cloudburst toll rises to 5; Kangra, Mandi and Kullu brace on red alert, more rains likely tomorrow

As many as five people were reportedly killed and about 50 went missing after cloudburst was reported in several parts of Himachal Pradesh early on Thursday. The state emergency operation centre said the cloudbursts took place in Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas in Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla districts.

IMD issues red alert today The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Shimla issued a "red alert" of heavy to extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in three districts of Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on Thursday. “Moderate flash flood threat is likely in isolated parts of Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts in the next six hours,” the MeT office was quoted by PTI as saying.

It also warned of landslides, mudslides and land sinking, besides disruptions of essential services like water and electricity, communications and related services, damage to fruit and standing crops and risk to vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

More rains in next few days The IMD issued orange and yellow alert in a few districts. The orange alert was issued in the Kanga district, predicting heavy to very heavy in the district on Friday, August 2. Heavy rains are also predicted in Sirmaur, Solan, Mandi and Shimla on Friday, the

Heavy to very heavy rain has been recorded at 20 stations in the hill state, meteorological expert Sandeep Sharma said, adding that the wet spell would continue for the next four-five days in the state.

Himachal Pradesh has received 266.6 mm of rains against normal rainfall of 366.3 mm, a deficit of 27 per cent in the ongoing monsoon season from June 1 to July 31.

Data of the state emergency operation till Tuesday evening showed that rain-related incidents had claimed 65 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 27.

The state has also suffered losses to the tune of ₹433 crore, according to the state's Emergency Operation Centre.