Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst triggers flash floods in Kullu, three people missing; water sweeps away bridge

Three people were washed away on Wednesday in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh as flash floods got triggered by a sudden series of cloudbursts in the area, officials said.

Apart from sweeping away the three persons, the flash flood damaged several houses, a school building, connecting roads and small bridges, they said.

The incidents of cloudbursts were reported Jeeva Nallah and Rehla Bihal in Sainj and Shilagarh in Gadsa areas of the Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh.

Videos of the flash floods sweeping away cars, trucks and bridges have been shared online. In one video, a vehicle can be seen floating in muddy waters.

Flash floods also battered Manali and Banjar areas in the district. Rescue teams have reached the spot and search operations are underway, Kullu Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Ashwani Kumar said.

The Brahma Ganga drain in Manikaran valley was also affected by flash floods, reports said.Water levels have reached several houses and could cause damage if they don't recede soon.

“There has been heavy rainfall since the morning. Sainj, Tirthan, and Garsa Valley are facing losses due to heavy rainfall. The Sainj stream is overflowing. I request that people not go near rivers and streams. There has been a cloudburst in Tirthan, and the roads are damaged. I am receiving information that a bridge has been swept away near Garsa,” said Banjar MLA Surinder Shauri.

Water levels of the Beas and Sutlej rivers have seen a rise.

BJP leader JP Nadda further said that an increase in the water flow has swept away several workers near Dharamsala.

“A sudden increase in the rapid flow of water has led to the tragic news of several workers being swept away in Himachal Pradesh, near Dharamshala in Khaniyara’s Manuni Khad. I express my deep condolences to the grief-stricken families. In this hour of crisis, every worker of the BJP is dedicated to providing all possible assistance to the citizens of Devbhoomi,” he said.

“I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families,” Nadda added.

Additionally, police in Lahaul and Spiti police said the road from Kaza to Samdoh has been obstructed at several places because of landslides, falling debris and overflowing drains.