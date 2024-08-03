Himachal cloudburst devours entire village; all houses except one wash away | Top 10 updates

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: As many as 53 people are missing while 6 bodies have been found following a cloudburst in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported.
As of August 3, six bodies have been recovered after the flashflood washed away villages in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal, as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
“A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered,” DDMA Special Secretary DC Rana told ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
