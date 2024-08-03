Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: As of August 3, six bodies have been recovered after the flashflood washed away villages in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal, the District Disaster Management Authority said.

Himachal Pradesh cloudburst: As many as 53 people are missing while 6 bodies have been found following a cloudburst in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of August 3, six bodies have been recovered after the flashflood washed away villages in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla regions of Himachal, as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply “A cloudburst in the Samej area of Shimla district, Rampur region, Baghipul area of Kullu, and Paddar area of Mandi has led to widespread destruction. 53 people are missing and six bodies have been recovered," DDMA Special Secretary DC Rana told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the Top 10 Updates: Rana said that more than 60 houses were washed away and several villages have been severely affected by the floods which were caused by the sudden cloudburst that occurred on the intervening night of July 31 and August 1.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are coordinating the rescue of stranded villagers, Rana said.

Restoration of a road connecting the Rampur and Samej regions is underway after it was damaged in the flashfloods, ANI reported.

As per an NDTV report, the entire village of Samej was washed away, except for one house. Survivor Anita Devi told the publication that they fled to the local temple at night and when they looked in the morning, only her house had remained.

The Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Operation Centre in its situation report noted that Mandi has seen the highest number of casualties with five dead, another one of the dead was from Kullu, while Shimla has so far not reported any casualties, as per ANI.

In terms of missing people, Shimla has the highest number of 33, followed by Kullu which has nine missing, and Mandi which has six.

As many as 55 people had been evacuated to relief camps and 25 people reported being stranded.

61 houses have been reported to be “fully damaged", per the HPSEOC report stated, with 42 houses being partially damaged. The report said that the majority of the damage was seen at Kullu.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri met with affected families in the Baagi Pul area of Kullu district and assured them of relief. He described the situation as “grim and painful" and emphasized that the government is extending support to those affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He conducted an on-site assessment of the damage caused by the flash flood to the Kurpan Khad Water Supply Scheme at Baagi Pul on August 3. He also visited the Matiyana region in Shimla district to assess the damage to the water supply schemes and related infrastructure and reported damages worth ₹ 10 crore to critical components such as the booster, intake structure, feed line sump well, pump house, pumping machinery, and pipes. (With inputs from ANI)