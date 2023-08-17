Himachal Pradesh CM blames ‘Bihari architects’ for destruction in the state, says hills have been ‘wrongly cut’1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM blames ‘Bihari architects’ and poor construction for recent destruction.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu blamed "Bihari architects" for the recent wave of destruction in the state. He also attributed it to structural deficiencies and rampant construction.
“The houses which are collapsing these days have not gone through the standards of structural engineering. The migrant architects (masons), whom I call ‘Bihari architects’, come here and construct floor on floor. We do not have local masons," CM Sukhu told Indian Express.
Sukhu highlighted the issue of indiscriminate construction and its impact on the fragile ecosystem of the hills. He pointed out that the absence of scientific planning and drainage systems in many newly erected buildings has led to their instability.
“There is a way to cut the hills. Hills are always cut in slopes at an angle of 45 degree, 60 degree, etc but not at 90 degree, as was done at many locations between Kalka and Shimla," he told the publication.
The chief minister emphasised that the state's traditional drainage systems were robust, ensuring stability for over a century, unlike the contemporary structures where poor drainage has exacerbated the damage.
Turning his attention to the state's road infrastructure, Sukhu suggested a shift in approach for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). He advocated for a greater emphasis on tunnel construction rather than expanding road widths.
Drawing from historical precedent, he cited the British-era rail links between Kalka and Shimla, established through numerous tunnels that have stood the test of time. Although acknowledging the costliness of tunnel construction, he urged the NHAI to prioritise long-term viability over immediate expenses.
The CM mentioned that the state had experienced a loss of around 300 lives from July onwards and had incurred significant financial damages amounting to ₹10,000 crore. He specifically emphasised the need for increased support to hill states and those located in the Northeast region.
Drawing attention to the current scenario, he remarked that the Centre's allocation of ₹1.5 lakh for the restoration of each kilometer of a damaged road was inadequate. “That’s nothing," he said.
