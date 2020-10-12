Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur tests positive for Covid-19, isolates himself

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur today said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person a few days ago.

He also announced on Twitter that he has now isolated himself in his official residence on the advice of doctors.

कुछ दिन पहले किसी कोरोना पॉज़िटिव व्यक्ति के सम्पर्क में आने के कारण मैं बीते एक सप्ताह से अपने आवास पर क्वारंटीन था,गत दो दिनों से कोरोना के कुछ लक्षण आने के कारण आज कोरोना टेस्ट करवाया,जिसकी रिपोर्ट अभी पॉज़िटिव आई है।



चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर अपने सरकारी आवास में ही आइसोलेट हूं। — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) October 12, 2020

Thakur via Twitter posted that after meeting a Covid positive patient, he had earlier quarantined himself in his residence for the past one week but got tested on Monday after experiencing Covid symptoms since the last two days.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh reported two more COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 246, while 164 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,409.

The deaths were reported from Shimla and Hamirpur, the health department data showed.

According to officials, Kangra and Shimla each have reported 54 COVID-19 deaths, followed by 35 in Solan, 28 in Mandi, 16 in Sirmaur, 15 in Kullu, 14 in Una, 12 in Chamba, 8 in Hamirpur, 5 in Bilaspur, 4 in Kinnaur and 1 in Lahaul-Spiti.

A total of 190 patients recovered from the disease on Sunday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 14,451.

Twenty people have migrated out of the state, the health department said.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 2,687 active COVID-19 cases.

