NEW DELHI : Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on his maiden visit to the national capital after assuming his position called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, Sukhu sought central support and assistance in multiple sectors, especially horticulture and agriculture, aroma mission and lavender entrepreneurship to make these sectors beneficial for livelihood, start-ups and people of the state of Himachal Pradesh," said the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The union minister assured all possible assistance in technological advancement in every sector of the state. The possibilities to create avenues to promote Agri-Tech start-ups and replicate successful practices such as lavender cultivation of Jammu was also discussed during the meeting, it added.

Singh said that the mountainous states like Himachal Pradesh, which are full of natural resources, are not getting enough technological exposure to utilize their full potential. “Full technological support, be it in the field of weather predictions through dopplers, providing weather alerts to farmers through SMSes or promoting Agri-Tech start-ups amongst the youth of the state will be provided."

The union minister added that there is a need to promote futuristic technology amongst youth of Himachal Pradesh so that they can take full advantage of the scientific revolution going on in the country. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always advocated extensive use of science and technology in various spheres of life to extract maximum benefit of the technology."

He said that being a milk-rich state, dairy start-ups should be promoted in Himachal Pradesh. “Engaging youth in start-ups in the state and more women should form Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to create more employment opportunities within the state."

Singh said that the state is a land of diverse resources and can be a suitable place for a Biotech Park.

CM Sukhu said that cloudburst is one of the common problems in Himachal Pradesh and it causes a lot of damage to crops and forests. The union minister assured that 100 percent weather accuracy through radars is possible which can help take preventive measures in such a scenario.