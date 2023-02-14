Himachal Pradesh CM sends official chopper to airlift patient from remote area
- The Chief Minister asked the hospital administration to treat the patient free of cost
The newly elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday sent the official chopper to airlift a seriously ill patient from Killar, the headquarters of the tribal Pangi sub-division of Chamba district. The Chief Minister also asked the hospital to treat the patient free of cost.
