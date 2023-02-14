The newly elected Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday sent the official chopper to airlift a seriously ill patient from Killar, the headquarters of the tribal Pangi sub-division of Chamba district. The Chief Minister also asked the hospital to treat the patient free of cost.

The government officials informed that the Chief Minister canceled his scheduled visit to send the chopper to a remote area that lacks proper medical facilities. The patient is receiving medical attention at Tanda Medical College now and is recovering.

The officials added that the Chief Minister asked the hospital administration to treat the patient free of cost and also provide other required assistance.

Sukhu said that the government is working to provide the best medical facilities to the far-flung areas of the region. The government will deploy an adequate number of doctors in these areas so that the locals can get the best medical care in the least possible time.

Pritam Lal, the brother of the patient thanked Chief Minister for his assistance and called him the “savior" of his family.

In other news from the state, Chief Minister Sukhu also launched 5G services in the state on Tuesday. The 5G services will be provided by Reliance Jio and will bring new opportunities for the people of the state, the Chief Minister said.

“The 5G technology has an important role to play in the flagship projects of the state government related to tourism, healthcare, horticulture, agriculture, education, and others," Sukhu said.

A statement released on Tuesday said that the state government is mulling over the idea of introducing world-class technology in health institutions and all six medical colleges of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister added that the government is planning to bring radical changes in the education policy of the state and with the help of the 5G network latest courses on robotics, blockchain technology, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning will be introduced in technical educational institutions.

(With inputs from PTI)