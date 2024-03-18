Active Stocks
Mon Mar 18 2024 14:20:51
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.90 5.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 418.60 -0.23%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 963.95 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 730.30 -0.23%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,081.00 0.22%
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel MLAs
BackBack

Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel MLAs

Livemint

Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court order comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification

Himachal Pradesh: The six rebel MLAs challenged the decision of Speaker to disqualify them (ANI)Premium
Himachal Pradesh: The six rebel MLAs challenged the decision of Speaker to disqualify them (ANI)

In a major setback for the six Congress rebel leaders from Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Speaker's decision to disqualify them as MLAs. The apex court also denied them permission to participate and vote in the proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The development comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification.

The rebel Congress leaders were camping in Uttarakhand Rishikesh with three independent MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs and claimed that they won't go back to the hill state only after Supreme Court hears their plea against the disqualification. 

This is a breaking story, will be updated with more inputs 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 18 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App