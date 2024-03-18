Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel MLAs
Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court order comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification
In a major setback for the six Congress rebel leaders from Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Speaker's decision to disqualify them as MLAs. The apex court also denied them permission to participate and vote in the proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The development comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification.