Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court refuses to stay disqualification of six rebel MLAs

Livemint

  • Himachal Pradesh Congress crisis: Supreme Court order comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification

Himachal Pradesh: The six rebel MLAs challenged the decision of Speaker to disqualify them

In a major setback for the six Congress rebel leaders from Himachal Pradesh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Speaker's decision to disqualify them as MLAs. The apex court also denied them permission to participate and vote in the proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The development comes two days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced byelections on the Assembly seats they vacated after disqualification.

The rebel Congress leaders were camping in Uttarakhand Rishikesh with three independent MLAs and 3 BJP MLAs and claimed that they won't go back to the hill state only after Supreme Court hears their plea against the disqualification.

This is a breaking story, will be updated with more inputs

