HIMACHAL PRADESH : Himachal Pradesh reported 9 in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 340. As many as 5 people have died in the state due to Covid-19 infection.

There are 213 active cases in the state while at least 122 people have been recovered from the infection.

The total number of coronavirus patients in the country stands at 198,706. Covid-19 has claimed 5,598 lives in India. Maharashtra (70013) has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in India, followed by Tamil Nadu (23495), Delhi (20834), Gujarat (17200), and Rajasthan (8980).

District-wise breakup is available for 39 of the total 340 cases reported in the state. Una had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 16 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 6 districts in Himachal Pradesh have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Of the 5,598 deaths across the country, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 2362, followed by Gujarat (1063), Delhi (523), Madhya Pradesh (358), and West Bengal (325).

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

India reported its first case of novel coronavirus in Kerala on January 30. To combat the spread of the virus, the central government implemented the first nationwide lockdown on March 25. The central government also suspended flight, trains, metros, buses across the states to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via