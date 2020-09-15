Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 caseload crosses 10,000-mark with 143 new cases

SHIMLA : Himachal Pradesh recorded eight more deaths due to coronavirus, pushing the toll to 89, while the infection count mounted to 10,060 with 143 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Mandi, two from Una and one each from Kangra, Shimla and Solan, Special Secretary, Health, Nipun Jindal said.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi resident, who had been staying at a factory's guest house in Baddi town since March 15. She died in PGIMER Chandigarh on April 2, he said.

Solan accounts for 19 of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (18), Shimla (13), Mandi (11), Una (10), Sirmaur (6), Hamirpur and Chamba (5 each), and Kullu and Bilaspur (1 each).

Of the 143 fresh cases, 76 were reported from Mandi, 30 from Kangra, 12 from Sirmaur, eight from Shimla, seven from Kullu, five from Chamba, four from Bilaspur and one from Hamirpur, Jindal said.

A total of 165 more coronavirus-affected patients recovered on Tuesday. Of them, 45 were from Hamirpur, 26 each from Chamba and Bilaspur, 24 from Una, 19 from Kullu, 18 from Mandi, five from Kangra and two from Kinnaur.

The total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 6,167, the official said, adding that 15 patients have migrated.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now is 3,610, Jindal said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 828, followed by Kangra 636, Mandi 569, Una 358, Sirmaur 311, Shimla 288, Bilaspur 184, Chamba 134, Hamirpur 129, Kullu 110, Kinnaur 42 and Lahaul-Spiti 21, as per the data shared by the Health Department.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via