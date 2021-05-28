Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 curbs extended by one week, few restrictions eased

2 min read.Updated: 28 May 2021, 10:21 PM ISTStaff Writer( with inputs from PTI )
As per the new directive, all shops and other establishments will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 2 pm on weekdays
Government offices would also function with 30 per cent attendance, except stand alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength
To check the spread of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Friday announced to extend the COVID-related restrictions in the state for another week. However, the government also announced to provide a few relaxations, including keeping the shops open for longer hours, news agency PTI reported.
The COVID-triggered restrictions were imposed in the hill state till May 31. Now, it will remain in force till June 7. The decision was taken during a COVID review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.