Himachal Pradesh Covid-19 curbs extended by one week, few restrictions eased

To check the spread of coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Friday announced to extend the COVID-related restrictions in the state for another week. However, the government also announced to provide a few relaxations, including keeping the shops open for longer hours, news agency PTI reported.

The new order, however, provide specific relaxations and they will be effective from 6 am on May 31 till 6 am on June 7.

As per the new directive, all shops and other establishments will be allowed to remain open from 9 am to 2 pm on weekdays. It was decided that government offices would also function with 30 per cent attendance, except stand alone offices with a strength of up to four employees will remain open with full strength. Shops dealing with essential items like - milk, bread, medicine - will remain open as usual during Saturdays and Sundays as well. All the educational institutions in the state will remain closed. Public transport will also remain suspended till further orders. All other restrictions and exemptions will continue as per guidelines already issued under the "corona curfew".

Fifty-nine more people died due to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh raising the toll to 2,976, while the infection count climbed to 1,85,819 with 1,472 fresh cases, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state health department, there are 20,184 active coronavirus cases in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

