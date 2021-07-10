With thousands of tourists thronging Himachal Pradesh as lockdown restrictions ease, local authorities have expressed concern and issued diktats to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are followed.

State Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to all the incoming travellers to follow norms as the threat of the virus still looms large.

"We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the state. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow Covid-19 norms," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that while shutting the tourism sector for long is not a solution, hotels have been given directions to manage crowds.

"We need to save the tourism industry also. I held a virtual meeting with districts officials and directed them to monitor and regulate the crowd. Covid-19 is not over yet. Hotels are being asked to follow SOPs," said Thakur.

The CM had earlier directed hotels in the state to follow all Covid-19 standard operating procedures.

"We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the state. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow Covid norms. They should follow social distancing and wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly," Thakur said.

According to ANI, a gross violation of Covid-appropriate behaviour was reported in Dharmshala where hundreds of tourists were seen without masks and not observing social distancing protocols.

The Manali district has initiated an awareness campaign and imposed challan for flouting the mandatory face mask rule.

"We have initiated this drive to make the tourists aware. Those not wearing masks can be punished with ₹5,000 in fine or eight days in jail," said the SP of Kullu.

He added that the police have recorded over 300 challans in the last seven to eight days and have recovered ₹3 lakh.

The Union health ministry on Friday cautioned that the second wave of Covid-19 is not over yet and noted that 66 districts in the country reported more than a 10% positivity rate for the week ending 8 July.

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary in the ministry, said 80% of new cases are coming from 90 districts, which indicated the need for focused attention in these areas.

VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog (health), said: "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing & mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern."









