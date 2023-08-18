Himachal Pradesh crisis: Ashok Gehlot announces financial aid of ₹15 crore2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 10:54 PM IST
The financial aid by Gehlot came in the wake of destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property.
As the rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the lives of over 70 people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill state.
