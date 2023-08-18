As the rains wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh, which claimed the lives of over 70 people, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced a financial assistance of ₹15 crore to the hill state.

“An assistance of ₹15 crore will be given by the Rajasthan government to help the people suffering from the difficult situation created by heavy rains and landslides in Himachal Pradesh," Gehlot said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The financial aid by Gehlot came in the wake of destruction caused by incessant rain, triggering flash floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property.

According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached ₹8014.61 crore since June 24.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.

Earlier in the day, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared the whole state as a "natural calamity-affected area".

The government in a statement said, "Himachal Pradesh has witnessed unprecedented loss of human lives and huge destruction, damage and loss to public and private property during the ongoing monsoon season. The entire State has been badly ravaged by incessant rains leading to floods, cloudbursts, landslides, and slope failure taking a heavy toll on lives and property."

They said that the unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State.

"Thousands of dwelling units have been damaged or destroyed. There has been unprecedented loss of crops and agricultural land. Thousands of tourists and local people who were stranded had to be evacuated with the help of the Indian Air Force, Army, NDRF, and SDRF, Police. Home Guards, Fire Services and local volunteers. The national highways. state, district and local road network has been severely damaged and destroyed. Dozens of bridges have been washed away or damaged severely hampering connectivity and rescue efforts. The unprecedented excessive precipitation has led to a series of challenges that impacted the daily life in the State," the statement said.

"And Whereas, the District Administration supported by the Govt. has been carrying out relief and rescue activities, ever since the onset of Monsoon, working day and night to save lives, provide relief to the affected persons, and restore essential services to minimize the impact the disaster," it read.

"Now, therefore, keeping in view the unprecedented grave situation leading to loss of human life and damage, destruction and loss to public infrastructure and private property, the State government has decided to declare the whole State of Himachal Pradesh as 'Natural Calamity Affected Area'," it read further.

The government added that after the weather becomes normal and the accessibility is improved, complete assessments of damage and loss assessment of property, livestock, infrastructure and crops shall be carried out by the respective Districts and Departments which shall be submitted to the Government for recovery and reconstruction efforts.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.