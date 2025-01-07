Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).
As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.
“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X. (ANI)
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.