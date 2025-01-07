Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh earthquake: 3.4 magnitude quake shakes Mandi

Himachal Pradesh earthquake: 3.4 magnitude quake shakes Mandi

ANI

According to the National Centre of Seismology data, a 3.4 magnitude quake shook Mandi city on January 7. 

Earthquake: 3.4 magnitude quake shakes Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on January 7.

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.

https://x.com/NCS_Earthquake/status/1876598215275057392

“EQ of M: 3.4, On: 07/01/2025 17:14:35 IST, Lat: 31.41 N, Long: 76.89 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh," National Center for Seismology (NCS) wrote on X. (ANI)

