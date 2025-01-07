Himachal Pradesh earthquake: 3.4 magnitude quake shakes Mandi

According to the National Centre of Seismology data, a 3.4 magnitude quake shook Mandi city on January 7.

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Tuesday, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

As per the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometres at 5: 14 pm.