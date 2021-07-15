Himachal Pradesh: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Shimla at 7:47 pm on Thursday. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, earthquake had struck Tura of Meghalaya and Champhai of Mizoram. Last week, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Assam's Goalpara.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km , Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India," the seismology department had tweeted.

On 5 July, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Jhajjar in Haryana. Tremors were also felt in Delhi and NCR region. The National Center for Seismology said that the epicenter was 10 km north of Jhajjar, Haryana.

Netizens started sharing their earthquake experience, with few saying their homes shook because of the tremors.

Before this, a tremor of 3.7 magnitude shook Gujarat's Kutch district. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property. The 3.7 magnitude tremor was recorded at 7.25 am, with its epicentre located 19 km North-North East of Dudhai. Kutch district is located in a "very high risk seismic zone".

The district had witnessed a devastating earthquake of 6.9 magnitude in January 2001.

On 14 July, more than 20 earthquakes shook the east coast of Taiwan on, causing some damage. AP reported 22 quakes over two hours starting at 6:52 a.m.

The first was the largest with a magnitude of 5.2, the others ranged from magnitude 3.0 to 5.0, the report said. The earthquakes were in Hualien County around the midpoint of the island's east coast.





