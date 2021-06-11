The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to increase shop opening timings from 9 am-5 pm from June 14 with shops remaining closed on weekends. Offices can function with 50% staff. Intrastate public transport allowed with 50% occupancy. The state government also decided there will be no more requirement of RT-PCR tests for entering the state.

Earlier, uring the ongoing curfew in the state, shops are allowed to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am to 2 pm, while dhabas, restaurants and other eateries can operate all days till 6 pm.

Meanwhile, fifteen more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,342, while 533 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 1,97,438, an official said on Thursday.

According to the state health department, the active cases have now dipped to 6,338 in the hill state.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,87,734 with 862 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet decided to cancel 10+2 examinations for the year 2020-21 in line with the decision of Central government in this regard, he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.