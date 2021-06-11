1 min read.Updated: 11 Jun 2021, 06:36 PM ISTLivemint
Earlier, during the ongoing curfew in the state, shops are allowed to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am to 2 pm, while dhabas, restaurants and other eateries can operate all days till 6 pm
The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to increase shop opening timings from 9 am-5 pm from June 14 with shops remaining closed on weekends. Offices can function with 50% staff. Intrastate public transport allowed with 50% occupancy. The state government also decided there will be no more requirement of RT-PCR tests for entering the state.
