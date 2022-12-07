Himachal Pradesh election 2022: 30 Cong leaders expelled ahead of poll results1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 06:41 PM IST
The Congress leaders were expelled for anti-party activities
The Congress leaders were expelled for anti-party activities
Himachal Pradesh Congress President Pratibha Singh on Wednesday expelled as many as 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities. The update comes only a day before the poll results will be declared for the state assembly elections. Exit polls on Monday predicted a sweeping win for the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.