Himachal Pradesh election: 55 lakh voters to chose 68 representatives. 10 points

Himachal Pradesh election: 55 lakh voters to chose 68 representatives. 10 points3 min read . 07:29 AM IST
The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly
The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly
Himachal Pradesh will hold elections to the legislative assembly for 68 representatives today. Citizens eligible to cast vote will be exercising their democratic right from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm
Himachal Pradesh will hold elections to the legislative assembly for 68 representatives today. Citizens eligible to cast vote will be exercising their democratic right from 8:00 am to 5:30 pm
Here are 10 important facts to know about the elections in the hill state:
Here are 10 important facts to know about the elections in the hill state:
1} Election for 14th Vidhan Sabha: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the AAP, and other parties are vying for the most seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase.
1} Election for 14th Vidhan Sabha: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the AAP, and other parties are vying for the most seats in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase.
2} The size of electorate: There are 55,74,793 electorates in total, of which 55,07,261 are general voters and 67,532 are service voters, according to the details. In addition to this, there are 43,173 young voters who are at least 18 years old.
2} The size of electorate: There are 55,74,793 electorates in total, of which 55,07,261 are general voters and 67,532 are service voters, according to the details. In addition to this, there are 43,173 young voters who are at least 18 years old.
3} Opinion polls: According to opinion polls, the BJP will likely retain power with 31–46 seats, while Congress may win 29–37 seats and AAP will likely win just one.
3} Opinion polls: According to opinion polls, the BJP will likely retain power with 31–46 seats, while Congress may win 29–37 seats and AAP will likely win just one.
4} More than 7,500 polling stations set up: For the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 7,881 polling places have been set up. According to the Election Commission of India, Kangra district has the most polling places, 1,625, while Lahaul-Spiti has the fewest, 92.
4} More than 7,500 polling stations set up: For the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, a total of 7,881 polling places have been set up. According to the Election Commission of India, Kangra district has the most polling places, 1,625, while Lahaul-Spiti has the fewest, 92.
5} Toggling government since 1982: Since 1982, Himachal Pradesh has a trend of switching governments every five years. While the Congress focuses on anti-incumbency, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making great efforts to buck this trend.
5} Toggling government since 1982: Since 1982, Himachal Pradesh has a trend of switching governments every five years. While the Congress focuses on anti-incumbency, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making great efforts to buck this trend.
6} 50,000 government workers on polling duty: A total of 25,000 police officers are also stationed throughout the state, and approximately 50,000 government workers have been assigned to poll duty.
6} 50,000 government workers on polling duty: A total of 25,000 police officers are also stationed throughout the state, and approximately 50,000 government workers have been assigned to poll duty.
7} Debut for Aam Aadmi Party: The debutante, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is also aiming at its expansion in the hill state in the hopes of putting forth a strong showing in the elections.
7} Debut for Aam Aadmi Party: The debutante, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is also aiming at its expansion in the hill state in the hopes of putting forth a strong showing in the elections.
8} 6,700 CAPF personnel deployed: In order to hold free and fair Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which total 6,700 personnel, have been deployed. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.
8} 6,700 CAPF personnel deployed: In order to hold free and fair Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, several teams of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), which total 6,700 personnel, have been deployed. Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) comprising 800 personnel have also been posted.
9} Money and freebies seized by Election Commission: According to the Election Commission, there have been five times as many seizures in Himachal Pradesh as there were during the 2017 Assembly elections. It stated that the seizures in Himachal Pradesh totalled 50.28 crores as opposed to 9.03 crores.
9} Money and freebies seized by Election Commission: According to the Election Commission, there have been five times as many seizures in Himachal Pradesh as there were during the 2017 Assembly elections. It stated that the seizures in Himachal Pradesh totalled 50.28 crores as opposed to 9.03 crores.
10} Past elections: In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP bagged 44 seats out of total of 68 constituencies, while Congress managed to secure only 21 seats. BJP leader Jai ram Thakur held the post of Chief Minister of the state.
10} Past elections: In the 2017 Assembly elections, BJP bagged 44 seats out of total of 68 constituencies, while Congress managed to secure only 21 seats. BJP leader Jai ram Thakur held the post of Chief Minister of the state.
1998- BJP: 31 | Congress: 31 | Others: 6
1998- BJP: 31 | Congress: 31 | Others: 6
Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)
Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)
2003- Congress: 43 | BJP: 16 | Others: 9
2003- Congress: 43 | BJP: 16 | Others: 9
Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)
Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)
2007- BJP: 41 | Congress: 23 | Others: 4
2007- BJP: 41 | Congress: 23 | Others: 4
Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)
Chief minister- Prem Kumar Dhumal (BJP)
2012- Congress: 36 | BJP: 26 | Others: 6
2012- Congress: 36 | BJP: 26 | Others: 6
Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)
Chief minister- Virbhadra Singh (Congress)