On December 8, the vote-counting process for the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 will start. The results of the 68 assembly seats will be released as soon as the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 is over. The BJP and the Congress are the two primary candidates for the HP election in 2022. The state is hilly and has 68 seats, with 35 being the midpoint. In the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022, the party with 35 seats will be proclaimed the victor with a clear majority. The BJP had won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress 21, one seat went to the CPI-M, and two seats went to independent candidates.