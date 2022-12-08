Home / News / India /  Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 winners' list: Complete constituency-wise

On December 8, the vote-counting process for the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 will start. The results of the 68 assembly seats will be released as soon as the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022 is over. The BJP and the Congress are the two primary candidates for the HP election in 2022. The state is hilly and has 68 seats, with 35 being the midpoint. In the Himachal Pradesh election of 2022, the party with 35 seats will be proclaimed the victor with a clear majority. The BJP had won 44 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, the Congress 21, one seat went to the CPI-M, and two seats went to independent candidates.

ConstituencyBJPCongressOthersWin/Lead
Anni (SC)Lokendra KumarBansi Lal Kaushal YTD
ArkiGovind Ram SharmaSanjay Awasthi YTD
Balh (SC)Indra Singh GandhiPrakash Chaudhary YTD
Baljinath (SC)Mulkhraj PremiKishori Lal YTD
BanjarSurendra ShourieKhimi Ram YTD
BarsarMaya SharmaInder Dutt Lakhanpal YTD
Bharmour (ST)Janak RajThakur Singh Bharmouri YTD
BhattiyatBikram JayralKuldip Singh Pathania YTD
Bhoranj (SC)Dr. Anil DhimanSuresh Kumar YTD
BilaspurTrilok JamwalBumber Thakur YTD
ChambaIndira KapoorNeeraj Nayyar YTD
Chintpurni (SC)Balbir Singh ChaudharySudarshan Singh Babloo YTD
ChopalBalbir VermaRajneesh Kimta YTD
Churah (SC)Hans RajYashwant Singh Khanna YTD
DalhousieDS ThakurAsha Kumari YTD
Darang (SC)Puran Chand ThakurKaul Singh Thakur YTD
DehraRamesh DhawalaRajesh Sharma YTD
DharampurRajat ThakurChandrashekhar YTD
DharamshalaRakesh ChaudharySudhir Sharma YTD
DoonSardar Paramjeet Singh (Pammi)Ram Kumar Chaudhary YTD
FatehpurRakesh PathaniaBhawani Singh Pathania YTD
GagretRajesh ThakurChaitanya Sharma YTD
GhumarwinRajinder GargRajesh Dharmani YTD
HamirpurNarender ThakurDr Pushpender Verma YTD
HaroliRamkumarMukesh Agnihotri YTD
Indora (SC)Reeta DhimanMalender Rajan YTD
Jaisinghpur (SC)Ravinder DhimanYadvinder Goma YTD
Jaswan-PragpurBikram ThakurSurinder Singh Mankotia YTD
JawalamukhiRavinder Singh RaviSanjay Rattan YTD
JawaliSanjay GuleriyaChander Kumar YTD
Jhanduta (SC)JR Katwal (Retd. IAS)Vivek Kumar YTD
JogindernagarPrakash RanaSurendra Pal Thakur YTD
Jubbal-KotkhaiChetan BragtaRohit Thakur YTD
KangraPawan KajalSurender Singh Kaku YTD
Karsog (SC)Deepraj Kapoor (Banthal)Mahesh Raj YTD
Kasauli (SC)Dr. Rajiv SaizalVinod Sultanpuri YTD
KasumptiSuresh BhardwajAnirudh Singh YTD
Kinnaur (ST)Surat NegiJagat Singh Negi YTD
KulluMaheshwar SinghSunder Thakur YTD
KutleharVirender KanwarDevender Kumar Bhutto YTD
Lahaul & Spiti (ST)Ramlal MarkandeyRavi Thakur YTD
ManaliGovind Singh ThakurBhuvneshwar Gaur YTD
MandiAnil SharmaChampa Thakur YTD
Nachan (SC)Vinod KumarNaresh Kumar YTD
NadaunVijay AgnihotriSukhwinder Singh Sukhu YTD
NagrotaArun Kumar Mehra (Kuka)Raghubir Singh Bali YTD
NahanDr. Rajeev BindalAjay Solanki YTD
NalagarhLakhwinder RanaHardeep Singh Bawa YTD
NurpurRanveer Singh (Nikka)Ajay Mahajan YTD
Pacchad (SC)Reena KashyapDayal Pyari YTD
PalampurTrilok KapoorAshish Butail YTD
Paonta SahibSukhram ChaudharyKirnesh Jung YTD
Rampur (SC)Kaul NegiNand Lal YTD
Rohru (SC)Shashi BalaMohan Lal Brakta YTD
SarkaghatDaleep ThakurPawan Kumar YTD
SerajJai Ram ThakurChetram Thakur BJP
ShahpurSarveen ChoudharyKewal Singh Pathania YTD
ShillaiBaldev TomarHarshwardhan Singh Chauhan YTD
ShimlaSanjay SoodHarish Janartha YTD
Shimla RuralRavi MehtaVikramaditya Singh YTD
Solan (SC)Dr. Rajesh KashyapDhani Ram Shandil YTD
Sri Naina DevijiRandhir SharmaRam Lal Thakur YTD
Sri Renukaji (SC)Narayan SinghVinay Kumar YTD
SujanpurCapt. (Retd.) Ranjeet SinghRajinder Singh Rana YTD
SullahVipin Singh ParmarJagdish Sapehia YTD
SurendarnagarRakesh JamwalSohan Lal Thakur YTD
TheogAjay ShyamKuldeep Singh Rathore YTD
UnaSatpal Singh SattiSatpal Raizada YTD
Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
