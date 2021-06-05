The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday extended the corona curfew in the state till 6 am of June 14.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The state government has also decided to cancel the Class 12 Himachal Board of School Education examinations in the meeting.

On cancelling the 10 2 board exams, CM Thakur said the HP Board of School Education would devise a formula for calculating the marks for students keeping in view the formula being devised by the CBSE.

And if some students remain unsatisfied with the results, they would be allowed to appear in a special examination to be conducted once the situation is conducive for conducting the exam, he added.

All shops and other establishments would remain open for five hours from 9 am to 5 pm. Also, the medicines shops, milk, and bread shops would remain open as usual during the weekends.

However, all the educational institutions in the state will remain closed. Similarly, public transport will also remain suspended till further orders.

The government offices would function with 30% workforce.

Himachal Pradesh reported 787 Covid cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours. The state's Covid caseload has climbed to 1,93,924 as of June 5.

According to the state health department, active coronavirus cases in the state have now reduced to 9,787. The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours.

