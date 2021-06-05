Himachal Pradesh reported 787 Covid cases and 27 deaths in 24 hours. The state's Covid caseload has climbed to 1,93,924 as of June 5.
According to the state health department, active coronavirus cases in the state have now reduced to 9,787. The recovery count rose to 1,80,870 with 2,030 patients recuperating from the disease in the past 24 hours.
