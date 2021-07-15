Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal Pradesh flash food: Death toll reaches 9 in Boh valley, one missing

09:52 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in areas affected by flash floods in Kangra
  • Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authority on Wednesday informed that Gramphu-Kaza road was blocked at Dorni Nala due to a landslide

The death toll due to flash floods in Boh valley reached nine as one more body was recovered on Thursday. Flash floods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh earlier this week.

"Five persons were rescued and one person is still missing. The rescue operation is still underway," District Emergency Operation Centre said. The incident took place after the landslide hit Boh valley on Monday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey in areas affected by flash floods in Kangra.

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) authority on Wednesday informed that Gramphu-Kaza road was blocked at Dorni Nala due to a landslide.

During his visit, he said that the BJP government would provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Shimla at 7:47 pm on Thursday.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Occurred on 15-07-2021, 19:47:26 IST, Lat: 31.19 and Long: 77.92, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Shimla, Himachal Pradesh," the National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

