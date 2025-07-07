Himachal Pradesh floods: 11-month-old baby girl miraculously survives; minister says state suffered damages worth ₹700

As Himachal Pradesh witnesses nature's fury in the form of torrential rains that lead to cloud bursts, flash floods and landslides, claiming nearly 78 lives, a baby girl made a miraculous escape.

According to media reports, an 11-month-old baby girl named Nikita survived devastating flash floods and a landslide in Mandi district that claimed the lives of her entire immediate family.

These rain-related incidents have wreaked havoc in the hill state, with Mandi district being hit the worst.

On June 30 at around 1 am, Nikita's family, her mother Radha Devi, father Ramesh Kumar, and grandmother Poonam Devi were trying to keep the rain water out of their home when suddenly, the land under their feet slipped, sweeping them away.

Inside the house, Nikita was sleeping, untouched and oblivious to the landslide that took away her family.

At around 2 am, brave neighbours who lived on a higher ground made their way down to the family home, expecting the worst. But to their surprise, there lay baby Nikita, unharmed and alone.

According to officials, her father, Ramesh, was later found buried under the debris. However, the search for the bodies of her mother and grandmother is still underway.

‘Won't give her away’: Nikita's aunt After Nikita's story touched many, several from the region expressed interest in adopting her.

However, her paternal aunt Tara Devi, who is now taking care of the child, said, "We won’t give her away. We will raise her."

Search and rescue operations on in Mandi An official said that search and rescue operations are underway with drones and sniffer dogs being used to trace 30 people who went missing in the Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions of Mandi last week.

About 250 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Home Guards, along with the administration and locals, are undertaking the search and rescue work.

Himachal Pradesh suffers loss of ₹ 700 crore due to rains The estimated losses from the rains so far are around ₹572 crore, according to the SEOC. However, the chief minister stated that the figure is closer to ₹700 crore as data is still being compiled.