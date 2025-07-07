Himachal Pradesh floods: 225 houses, 14 bridges and roads damaged; 250 NDRF and SDRF personnel deployed

Following cloudbursts and flash floods in the Thunag, Karsog, and Gohar areas of Mandi district last week, around 225 houses, 14 bridges, and roads were damaged. According to officials, nearly 250 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, the Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and the Home Guards have been deployed in search and rescue operations.

Advertisement

Sniffer dogs and drones are also being used to locate 30 missing people. The administration, along with locals, has also joined the rescue work. Officials said 20 teams are collecting data and providing rations and medical kits in inaccessible places.

They added that 1,538 ration kits have been given to those impacted so far, and immediate alleviation aid totalling ₹12.44 lakh has been provided. Additionally, ₹5 lakh each is being dispatched to the Thunag and Janjheli areas.

494 people rescued According to the latest report, the disaster has damaged seven shops, 243 cattle sheds, and 31 vehicles. A total of 215 cattle have died, while 494 people have been rescued.

183 roads in the Mandi district were shut out of 243 roads in Himachal until 6 July evening. Moreover, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) believes 241 transformers and 278 water supply schemes were impacted in Himachal Pradesh, officials mentioned.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, various regions of the state received light to moderate showers. Nangal Dam recorded 56 mm of rainfall, followed by Olinda with 46 mm, Berthin with 44.6 mm, Una with 43 mm, Naina Devi receiving 36.4 mm, Gohar with 29 mm, and Brahmani getting 28.4 mm.

The regional Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in the state, effective until Thursday, 10 July.

According to the SEOC, the estimated damage due to the ongoing rain stands at approximately ₹572 crore, although Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu indicated the figure might be closer to ₹700 crore, as data is still being gathered.

Since the start of the monsoon on June 20, the state has recorded 78 fatalities, 50 of which were linked to weather-related events such as cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods. Additionally, 121 people have been reported injured so far.

Advertisement