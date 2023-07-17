The monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh continue to create havoc in the state with one more person losing his life in a cloudburst at the Kias village of Kullu district of the state. The office of the Deputy Superintendent confirmed the news and informed that three people were injured in the incident while 9 vehicles were also damaged. Amid the destruction, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for the next two days.

“Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected to occur over a few places in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today and heavy rainfall is expected in Kullu district," IMD Shimla said in a release.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kullu gave details about the flooding incident and announced ₹1 lakh compensation to the relatives of the person who died in the cloudburst and to individuals whose houses are damaged in the incident.

“Monsoon will remain active for the next 2 days. An alert has also been issued by the IMD. One local has died and 3 others are injured due to the flood around 3-4 am earlier today. Private property has also been damaged. A relief amount of ₹1 lakh has been given to the relatives of the deceased. Those whose houses have been damaged will also be given ₹1 lakh each. Further damage is being assessed in the state," said Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh rains: Death toll reaches 108

The death toll due to the ferocious rains in Himachal Pradesh has reached 108 as per the official statistics. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has released an advance second installment for the State Disaster Response Fund (SRDF) which amounted to ₹180.40 crore.

The government has deployed 11 units of the National Disaster Response Force and many columns of the Army to ensure safety and evacuate people from dangerous areas.