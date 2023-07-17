Himachal Pradesh floods: IMD issues alert for next 2 days; death toll climbs to 1081 min read 17 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Amid the destruction in Himachal Pradesh floods, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for the next two days
The monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh continue to create havoc in the state with one more person losing his life in a cloudburst at the Kias village of Kullu district of the state. The office of the Deputy Superintendent confirmed the news and informed that three people were injured in the incident while 9 vehicles were also damaged. Amid the destruction, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for the next two days.
