“Monsoon will remain active for the next 2 days. An alert has also been issued by the IMD. One local has died and 3 others are injured due to the flood around 3-4 am earlier today. Private property has also been damaged. A relief amount of ₹1 lakh has been given to the relatives of the deceased. Those whose houses have been damaged will also be given ₹1 lakh each. Further damage is being assessed in the state," said Ashutosh Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.