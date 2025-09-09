Himachal floods: PM Modi conducts aerial survey of Mandi, Kullu, announces ₹1500 crore assistance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-hit regions of Himachal Pradesh in Mandi and Kullu, which have been affected severely by floods, landslides and incessant rainfalls this monsoon. The Prime Minister announced ₹1,500 crore assistance for the flood-hit state.

Writing about his aerial survey on X, PM Modi said that the government is making all efforts to provide relief to those who have been affected by the Himachal Pradesh floods and landslides.

“Undertook an aerial survey to assess the situation in the wake of flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. We stand firmly with the people in this difficult time and all efforts are being made to ensure continuous support to those affected,” he wrote.

PM announces ₹ 1,500 crore assistance Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh amid the deadly floods.

There will also be an advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi as part of the Centre's assistance to the flood-hit state.

PM Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These are set to be done through multiple ways, including rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF, along with the release of Mini Kits for livestock.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

PM Modi speaks to flood-affected residents in Himachal Pradesh The Prime Minister, who landed at Kangra Airport on Tuesday after conducting the aerial survey, also met people of Himachal Pradesh who have been affected by the floods and other natural disasters due to rains.

“I spoke with some people affected by the severe floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Their suffering, along with the damage caused by the tragedy, is heart-wrenching. We are fully committed to ensuring that relief and assistance reach every individual enduring the crisis of adverse weather,” he wrote on X after meeting with the affected people.

PM Modi arrived at Gaggal Airport in Kangra district on September 9, where he was welcomed by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.