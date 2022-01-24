This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Many roads including four National Highways(NHs)have been closed and power supply and water supply is also closed in number of places in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Many roads including four National Highways(NHs)have been closed and power supply and water supply is also closed in number of places in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed, "Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored."
The State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed, "Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored."
The India Meteorological Department today informed that very dense fog was reported at isolated places including Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres.
The India Meteorological Department today informed that very dense fog was reported at isolated places including Kalpa area of Himachal Pradesh where the visibility dipped down to 50 metres.
As per the agency, heavy rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Light intensity rain/drizzle has been predicted over parts of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Delhi-NCR received rainfall in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As per the agency, heavy rainfall or snowfall has been predicted over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Light intensity rain/drizzle has been predicted over parts of Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Delhi-NCR received rainfall in the last 24 hours.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m)," tweeted the weather agency.
"At 0830 hrs IST of today, Very Dense Fog reported at isolated places over WP (Agra 00 km), Madhya Maharashtra (Mahabaleshwar 25 m) and dense fog Punjab (Bhatinda 50m), HP (Kalpa 50m), Uttarakhand (Mukteshwar 50m) and Jharkhand (Ranchi 50 m) and Delhi (Palam 800m and SFD 1200m)," tweeted the weather agency.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Shimla said the temperature in the city dropped down to minus one degrees Celsius.