Himachal Pradesh: Free power up to 125 units, no water bills in rural areas, announces CM

The CM announced a 50% discount on travelling in HRTC buses for women, which would cost the exchequer 60 crore
1 min read . 15 Apr 2022 Livemint

While addressing an event in Chamba, the CM said his government has decided to provide free power for up to 125 units from 1 July. A total of 11.5 lakh families will be benefited from it

With an eye on assembly elections, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Friday announced a slew of measures on the occasion of the 75th Himachal Day. 

While addressing an event in Chamba, the CM said his government has decided to provide free power for up to 125 units from 1 July. A total of 11.5 lakh families will be benefited from it, said the CM. 

In addition to this, water bills in rural areas will be waived off, which would result in families getting a benefit of 30 crore. 

He also announced a 50% discount on travelling in HRTC buses for women, which would cost the exchequer 60 crore.

Further, he said that 5 crore will be dedicated to expediting work on Holiuttarala road and the mini secretariat at Chamba. 

He announced beautification and improvement at Chamba town, besides taking steps to solve its traffic problem.

AAP's attack 

Following this, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Himachal Pradesh government of "copying" the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance. 

Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP government's announcements ahead of assembly polls in the state are an attempt to "hoodwink" people, as the saffron party has always said it is "completely" against freebies like free electricity.

"What the BJP government has announced today is an attempt to partially copy the Kejriwal model of governance. They have started staging a drama of copying the Kejriwal model of governance in the state with an eye on elections," Sisodia said.

He said the BJP and its "friends" are in power in 18 states but they have not thought of providing cheaper electricity in any of these.

After coming back to power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will take back all the announcements that its chief minister had made, Sisodia claimed, asking people of the hill state not to "fall in their trap".

"Vote for the AAP in elections," he appealed to them.

