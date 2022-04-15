This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Addressing a press conference, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said the BJP government's announcements ahead of assembly polls in the state are an attempt to "hoodwink" people, as the saffron party has always said it is "completely" against freebies like free electricity.
"What the BJP government has announced today is an attempt to partially copy the Kejriwal model of governance. They have started staging a drama of copying the Kejriwal model of governance in the state with an eye on elections," Sisodia said.
He said the BJP and its "friends" are in power in 18 states but they have not thought of providing cheaper electricity in any of these.
After coming back to power in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP will take back all the announcements that its chief minister had made, Sisodia claimed, asking people of the hill state not to "fall in their trap".
"Vote for the AAP in elections," he appealed to them.
