It is worth noting that recently, the per capita consumption of different fruits and vegetables in India has increased between 15-25%, just as the import and demand for fresh produce, frozen, cut and packed products and beverages have gone up. According to trade sources, the supply of these products will be rising further, keeping in view its nutritional values. Consequently, Indian growers have been buying more planting materials of fresh produce like banana, strawberry, blueberry, citrus fruits, etc., to cater to the rising demand. Investments from major corporate and big growers in hi-tech greenhouses and hydroponic projects are adding value to the horticulture industry in India in terms of commercialization.

