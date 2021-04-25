Amid massive rise in the number of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh , the state government on Sunday decided to impose corona curfew in four districts. The government has also decided to make RTPCR tests mandatory for all visitors visiting the state, news agency ANI reported. The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur .

The chief minister's office said, "Himachal Pradesh government has decided to impose corona curfew in four districts of the state - Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from 10 pm to 5 am from the midnight of 27 April to 10 May. This was decided in high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur."

"It was also decided to make RTPCR tests within 72 hours mandatory for all visitors visiting the state. It was decided that in case the persons have not undergone RTPCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days, it said.

"They would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined," it further added.

Meanwhile, 24 people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday as 2,073 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection tally to 86,138, an official said. So far, the infection has claimed 1,291 lives in the state.

Kangra reported the maximum eight deaths on Saturday, followed by five in Hamirpur, three in Mandi, two each in Shimla, Solan and Chamba and one each in Sirmaur and Una, Jindal said, citing the official data updated till 7 pm.

The official also said the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 13,411.

With a record single-day rise of 3,49,691 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,69,60,172, while active cases crossed the 26-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll increased to 1,92,311 with a record 2,767 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 26,82,751 comprising 15.82 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83.05 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,40,85,110, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.13 per cent, the data stated.

(With inputs from agencies)

